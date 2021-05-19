Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,345,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

