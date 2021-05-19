InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 302.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.