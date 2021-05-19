Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.28

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.28 and traded as high as C$26.63. Information Services shares last traded at C$26.55, with a volume of 5,355 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISV shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.63 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

