Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

