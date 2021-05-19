Ink (INK) Achieves Market Cap of $719,949.19

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Ink has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $719,949.19 and approximately $3,165.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.00328207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00183021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.71 or 0.01043190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033169 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

