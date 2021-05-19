Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 254,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 26,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 49,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 20,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $986,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

