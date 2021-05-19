Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 6,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.