Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 13,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.