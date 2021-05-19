Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.02. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,563,848 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter worth $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Inpixon by 83.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

