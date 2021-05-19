Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSG opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

