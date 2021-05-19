Insider Buying: Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel Acquires 18,622 Shares of Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy purchased 18,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,897.60. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 110,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BBI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 575,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,061. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

