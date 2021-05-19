Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSV stock remained flat at $$37.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 69,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.72 million, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carriage Services by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Carriage Services by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

