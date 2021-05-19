Insider Buying: Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 27,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

