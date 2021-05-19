Insider Buying: HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) insider Peter Miller bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.53.

Get HGL alerts:

About HGL

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, and Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving and display solutions to brand owners and retailers.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for HGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.