Insider Buying: Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Buys 198,412 Shares of Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Andrew Fairclough bought 198,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,952.36 ($7,776.80).

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.12. The stock has a market cap of £29.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.