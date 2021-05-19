Insider Buying: Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CFO Acquires 6,550 Shares of Stock

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CFO Caroline Rook acquired 6,550 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,807.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at $27,993.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPRT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.48. Support.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Support.com in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

