Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Sells 14,517 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.56. 143,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Allakos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

