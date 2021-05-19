Insider Selling: Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) CIO Sells $294,032.64 in Stock

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 767,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.