Insider Selling: Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) CIO Sells $294,032.64 in Stock

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 767,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

