Insider Selling: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CFO Sells 1,602 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CFO Gary W. Levine sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $16,901.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,172.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 8,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,614. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.
Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.
