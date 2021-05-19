Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $11.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.05. 599,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,420.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

