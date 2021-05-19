Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells 1,550 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19.

On Thursday, February 25th, Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30.

Shares of FTNT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,362. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

