Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

Shares of INOD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 79,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,519. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

