Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Sells 1,319 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.