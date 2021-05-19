Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $86,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $36,051.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 859,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,457. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 593.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.