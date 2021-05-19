Insider Selling: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,551. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
