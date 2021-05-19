Insider Selling: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,551. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Match Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

