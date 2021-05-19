Insider Selling: MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,029,622.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ian Sutherland sold 21,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$366,660.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total value of C$359,991.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ian Sutherland acquired 8,268 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,504.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Ian Sutherland purchased 6,441 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,727.37.

Shares of MKP stock traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.39. 51,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,255. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.26. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 77.71%.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

