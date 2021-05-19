Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells 1,304 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68.
MODN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 321,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,991. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 10.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
