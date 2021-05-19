Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Sells 1,917 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 964,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,203. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.