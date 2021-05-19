Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 5,550 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $400,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Lipson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. 11,685,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,205. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.