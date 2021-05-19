Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.14. 1,890,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

