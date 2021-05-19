Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.14. 1,890,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
