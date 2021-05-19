Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Sells 98,579 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $3,950,060.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mccord Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00.

PETQ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

