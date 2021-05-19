Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 69,198 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 7,039,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,616,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

