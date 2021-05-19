Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Sells 5,473 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 3,590,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
