Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Sells 5,473 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 3,590,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

