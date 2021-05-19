Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,920,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 453,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

