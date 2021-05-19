Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $24,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,429.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 15,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,995. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reading International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.