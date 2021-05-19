Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Sells 5,574 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $359,244.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $437,168.82.

On Monday, March 15th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04.

SDGR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 468,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,017. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

