Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

FOUR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

