Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 80,771 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 80,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $4,280,055.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,067,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,559,247.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. 12,926,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,586,000. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

