Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78.

Square stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,385,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

