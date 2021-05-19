Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $14.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.46. 39,336,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $678.88 and its 200 day moving average is $675.89. The stock has a market cap of $542.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.