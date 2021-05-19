Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 600,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

