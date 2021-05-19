Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells 5,470 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WWW traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 438,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,882. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.