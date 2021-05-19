Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 7,621,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,873,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.