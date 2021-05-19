Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 7,621,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,873,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
