Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,832,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

