Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Hits $254,457.13

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $254,457.13 and $304,628.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01294493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.84 or 0.10497809 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

