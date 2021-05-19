Insights Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $57,970.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.01069820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00096249 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,225,448 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.