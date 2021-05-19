Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 2,352 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The company has a market cap of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

