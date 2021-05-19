Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 458,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 105,592 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 54,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. 457,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,772,379. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $189.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

