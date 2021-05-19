Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,581. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

