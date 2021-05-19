Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 62,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,641,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

